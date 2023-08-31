Man sentenced to 25 years after Mother’s Day killing of 6-year-old

Moments after being sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing 6-year-old Saryah Perez in a plea agreement, Andrew Elizondo came face-to-face with her family during their victim impact statements.

“What’s the life expectancy of a child killer in prison? I’ll answer that for you since you can’t answer. Six months to a year,” Jay Alvarez, Saryah’s great uncle, said.

Packed District 227 court room at the Bexar County Courthouse as the family of Saryah Perez waits to hear the plea deal reached with Andrew Elizondo. Elizondo shot the 6 year old on Mother’s Day in 2021 during a dispute at a car club event on SW 24th St & W Commerce @ksatnews pic.twitter.com/xjTxSVb7dB — Leigh Waldman (@LeighWaldman) August 31, 2023

“I forgive you for what you did to me. I forgive you for ripping my child away, but I hope you suffer the next 25 years,” Kassandra Mendoza, Saryah’s mom, said.

Saryah was killed on Mother’s Day in 2021 after she was shot by Elizondo when he fired at the car she was in.

The shooting happened after a dispute at a car club event on SW 24th St. and W. Commerce St.

Saryah’s little brother, now 7 years old, wrote an impact statement that was read by his father Julio Garcia.

“I wish you wouldn’t have done that to my sissy, me, and mommy and daddy. I wish you have a lot of time in there because you deserve that,” Garcia read.

Elizondo stood silently, nodding as the statements were read.

As a part of his plea agreement, Elizondo owes a $5,000 fine and an additional charge he racked up while incarcerated in 2022 will be dropped.

Saryah’s family hopes people remember the girl she was and the legacy she leaves behind.

“Saryah was a lot of joy, Saryah was the inspiration of the family. Saryah is what kept people together,” Saryah’s grandma, Cynthia Alvarez, said.

While the family said this chapter is closed, they don’t actually feel closure.

During the sentencing in court, the family said over and over again that 25 years wasn’t long enough.

When Elizondo was booked in 2021, he was initially charged with capital murder, but that was reduced to murder.

Saryah’s grandmother feels the district attorney did what he could not to draw out the trial and they respect him for that.