AT&T offers tips to stay prepared as Tropical Storm Beryl nears Texas coast

Telecommunications company AT&T is providing some tips for people in the direction of Beryl to stay best prepared as the tropical storm makes landfall.

AT&T Texas President Leslie Ward said the company has equipment and crews ready to respond in the case of an emergency.

“We’re working to position equipment and crews and are ready to respond if needed. We’re also closely linked with Texas public officials in their storm response efforts,” Ward said.

The AT&T Weather Operations Center team compiled a list of tips to help people stay connected.

Cell phone tips to stay prepared

Protect important documents: Back up important information and documents, such as insurance and medical papers, to the cloud or computer for easy access from any device.

A family communications plan is recommended: Review the plan with your family and choose someone out of the area as a central point of contact in case your family is separated.

Update emergency contacts : It is important to store emergency contacts in your mobile phone, including numbers for the police, fire station, hospital, and family members.

Remain informed with your cellular device: If a storm causes a power outage, you can still access local weather reports using your mobile device.

Take advantage of your phone’s features: Use your phone camera to photograph and record any damage before you file an insurance claim. Location-based technology (GPS) can help find evacuation routes or track a family member’s location.

Try texting instead of calling: Because text messages require fewer network resources, they may go through faster than voice calls.

Save battery life: To save your phone’s battery during a power outage, try power-save mode, turn off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, delete apps, or enable Airplane Mode.

