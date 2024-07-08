San Antonio Sports ACTIVATE program to offer free fitness and wellness sessions

(Photo by Andrea Piacquadio from Pexels)

Women working out in a fitness class.

SAN ANTONIO – Starting Monday, you can register for the San Antonio Sports ACTIVATE free program.

The program offers free daily fitness classes at nine locations throughout the city, virtual class options, mental wellness sessions, cooking demonstrations, free health screenings and 5k runs.

San Antonio Sports ACTIVATE provides people with opportunities to create healthy habits towards their physical and mental well-being journey.

The program consists of four sessions, all ending in a 5k run.

Daily free fitness classes include BODYCOMBAT, cardio toning, step classes, yoga and Zumba. The virtual class options include STRONG Nation, CIRCL Mobility, Zumba and total body conditioning.

Participants are encouraged to go at their own pace.

The program will offer cash and prize drawing incentives such as gift cards and T-shirts if you participate. Attendees will earn points by attending all sessions the program is offering.

ACTIVATE also has yoga pop-ups that do not require registration.

You can register on the ACTIVATE registration page. The class schedules and locations can be found here.