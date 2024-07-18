1 killed, 1 injured in one-vehicle crash on Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on the Northeast Side.

San Antonio police said the driver of a flatbed truck was traveling west on Loop 1604 when the vehicle hydroplaned, hit a sign and rolled over.

The driver died at the scene, police said.

A passenger had to be extracted from the vehicle and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation, but officers said the roads were wet due to rainfall at the time of the crash.