1 killed, 1 injured in one-vehicle crash on Northeast Side

Flatbed truck hydroplanes, rolls over on Loop 1604 near Judson Road

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed and another was injured in a one-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on the Northeast Side.

San Antonio police said the driver of a flatbed truck was traveling west on Loop 1604 when the vehicle hydroplaned, hit a sign and rolled over.

The driver died at the scene, police said.

A passenger had to be extracted from the vehicle and was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation, but officers said the roads were wet due to rainfall at the time of the crash.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

