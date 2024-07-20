90º
SAPD, SA Park police discover decomposing body at Woodard Park’s baseball field

Authorities say the body was found Friday night

KSAT Digital Staff

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and SA Park police said that they found a body Friday night at an East Side park.

Authorities said they received a call from someone in the 1000 block of Locke Street who said they found what appeared to be human remains within a wooded area on the southeast corner of Woodard Park’s baseball field.

When officers arrived, they said they found the rest of the decomposing body of an unidentified male in a wooded brush area.

SAPD’s crime scene investigators and the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office later responded to the scene.

After an investigation, the medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

