SAN ANTONIO – As a way to keep young travelers busy while they wait to board their plane, the San Antonio International Airport has created a Loteria card game to help pass the time.

The airport’s version has travel-related pictures of what you might see while waiting for a flight: a pilot, a security dog, a neck pillow, or since its Texas, a cowboy hat.

A press release said kids can get a card by visiting the information booths at Terminals A and B.

San Antonio International Airport creates Loteria card for young travelers (COSA - Aviation 2024)

For 14 straight months, SAT has broken previous passenger traffic numbers.

The San Antonio International Airport said the days of arriving just an hour before a flight and still make it are gone. SAT now suggests arriving at least two hours before boarding time due to the increase, particularly during the summer months.

