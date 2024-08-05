81º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

San Antonio International Airport creates Loteria card for young travelers

SAT now suggests arriving at least two hours before boarding time

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: KSATKids, Travel, San Antonio
San Antonio International Airport creates Loteria card for young travelers (Antonio Pino, COSA - Aviation 2024)

SAN ANTONIO – As a way to keep young travelers busy while they wait to board their plane, the San Antonio International Airport has created a Loteria card game to help pass the time.

The airport’s version has travel-related pictures of what you might see while waiting for a flight: a pilot, a security dog, a neck pillow, or since its Texas, a cowboy hat.

Recommended Videos

A press release said kids can get a card by visiting the information booths at Terminals A and B.

San Antonio International Airport creates Loteria card for young travelers (COSA - Aviation 2024)

For 14 straight months, SAT has broken previous passenger traffic numbers.

The San Antonio International Airport said the days of arriving just an hour before a flight and still make it are gone. SAT now suggests arriving at least two hours before boarding time due to the increase, particularly during the summer months.

READ MORE:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Recommended Videos