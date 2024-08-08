BCSO cadet applicant arrested for alleged possession of child pornography

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Sheriff’s Office cadet applicant was arrested for possession of child pornography, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities said during the BCSO cadet application process on Aug. 2 for Matthew Juarez, 22, a BCSO recruiting corporal discovered explicit material involving underage females while searching through an applicant’s phone as a part of the process to become a cadet.

From there, the corporal reported the evidence to her supervisors, and Juarez was soon detained and questioned by investigators, BCSO said.

Investigators said that Juarez admitted to knowing about the explicit material, claiming that he had “accessed and deleted material” from the last several months.

Juarez was taken into custody and booked for possession of child pornography, where he was given a $75,000 bond, according to BCSO.

Juarez’s arrest is the second time a cadet applicant has been arrested for the same charge, as BCSO officials told KSAT that Cesar Jose Merced Lozano, 34, was going through the cadet application process on June 3 when investigators were alerted that he had explicit videos involving minors on his phone.

Authorities questioned Lozano on the content, and he claimed that he “accessed the explicit material through links sent through a video game chat.”