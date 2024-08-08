Entertainment venue backed by Tiger Woods nears SA debut

SAN ANTONIO – PopStroke Entertainment Group, a Florida-based company that has partnered with Tiger Woods, is nearing completion of a multimillion-dollar golf-themed venue in northwest San Antonio and company officials confirm its planned opening is set for this fall.

Work on the project is underway on a roughly 3.3-acre site along Presidio Parkway near Interstate 10 and Loop 1604 in the Landmark development.

PopStroke venues typically feature two 18-hole miniature golf courses inspired by Woods and his TGR Ventures team. Each also has full-service restaurant, bar and entertainment spaces.

The company has an especially strong presence in the southeast, with venues in Alabama, Florida and South Carolina. But it also has properties in Texas, Arizona and Nevada.

PopStroke opened a venue in The Colony in North Texas back in the spring. It broke ground on another in College Station in recent months.

“The Landmark area was an ideal choice for PopStroke’s expansion due to its high traffic and strategic location,” the company’s vice president of marketing, Dylana Silver-O’Brien, told me.

Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and the San Antonio Business Journal.