The post mentioned that dolphins’ health is highly fragile during the first few weeks of birth.

SAN ANTONIO – SeaWorld San Antonio is mourning the loss of a newborn dolphin.

The theme park posted on Facebook Wednesday that their newest Pacific white-sided dolphin passed away despite around-the-clock care.

Recommended Videos

The post mentioned that dolphins’ health is highly fragile during the first few weeks of birth.

The late dolphin’s mother, Piquet, has remained acting normally. The animal care team staff is closely monitoring her well-being.