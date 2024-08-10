Body-worn footage from Uvalde police shows officers waiting in halls before breaching classrooms during Robb shooting

UVALDE, Texas – Body-worn camera footage released by the City of Uvalde on Saturday provided the first glimpse of authorities breaching the classrooms of Robb Elementary on May 24, 2022, about 70 minutes after a gunman entered the school and opened fire.

The records were released in response to a lawsuit filed by news organizations, including KSAT TV, seeking records from the police response to the massacre. The city also released dash camera footage, emergency radio transmissions, 911 calls, and written records.

>> Why KSAT is publishing the majority of City of Uvalde’s footage, audio from Robb Elementary shooting

Body-worn camera footage from the Uvalde Police Department didn’t provide new revelations into the massacre, but it did confirm with visual proof that officers waited in the hallways while dispatch received 911 calls about a gunman in the school. Records released Saturday also included 911 audio from children inside the classroom calling for help.

Nineteen children and two teachers died in the school shooting, the deadliest in Texas history.

The records included 12 videos from body-worn cameras of five Uvalde Police Department officers at the scene.

Twenty-five personnel from the Uvalde Police Department responded to the shooting, according to the 2022 interim report released by the Texas House of Representatives’ investigative committee on the shooting.

Footage from UPD Sgt. Daniel Coronado’s camera is the largest portion of the footage released — about two hours — and it captures the moment officers stormed the classroom at around 12:50 p.m. The gunman had entered the school around 11:33 a.m. and barricaded himself inside Classrooms 111 and 112.

“There’s a helicopter looking up there. Oh my God, please,” an officer says in Coronado’s footage just before officers entered the classroom and killed the shooter.

“They’re going in,” one officer said as the scene turned into chaos. Loud bangs from gunfire and shouting can then be heard on the video.

“Kids!” “EMT!” and “Bring me the children!” can be heard shouted by different officers.

“Where’s the suspect?” one officer asks. “He’s dead,” another responded.

Coronado’s footage was blurred during his time in the classroom.

Coronado’s body-worn footage can be seen at the top of this article. The City of Uvalde also released footage from UPD Officers Randy Hill, Justin Mendoza, Daniel Martinez, and Staff Sgt. Eduardo Canales. You can view those videos below.

KSAT has decided to publish most of the documentation we received to allow the public the opportunity to see what happened that day. The redactions in the documents, the blurring in the videos, and the editing of the audio were all done by the City of Uvalde and approved by the attorneys representing all of the media outlets. Out of respect to the families of the victims, we have elected not to publish 911 calls from students inside the school.

Warning, the videos contain content that may be disturbing to some viewers.

Body-worn camera footage from UPD Officer Randy Hill in the Robb Elementary shooting

Body-worn camera footage from UPD Officer Justin Mendoza in the Robb Elementary shooting

Body-worn camera footage from Staff Sgt. Eduardo Canales in the Robb Elementary shooting

Body-worn camera footage from UPD Officer Daniel Martinez