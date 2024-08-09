City of Uvalde to release records Saturday from Robb Elementary shooting

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects a memorial at Robb Elementary School, June 9, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas, created to honor the victims killed in the school shooting. The former Uvalde schools police chief and another former officer have been indicted over their role in the slow police response to the 2022 massacre in a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead, according to multiple reports Thursday, June 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

UVALDE, Texas – City of Uvalde officials on Saturday are scheduled to release a trove of public records from the 2022 shooting massacre at Robb Elementary School.

The release of officer body-worn camera footage, dash camera footage, emergency radio transmissions, 911 calls and written records comes days after a district court judge ordered their release.

Uvalde County and Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District were also named in the 2022 lawsuit filed by news organizations, including KSAT TV, seeking records from the police response to the school shooting, the deadliest in Texas history.

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed after a gunman entered classrooms with an AR-style rifle.

The May 2022 shooting was also the deadliest grade school shooting in the US since the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting.

County and school district officials this summer filed notices that they intend to appeal the judge’s ruling.

City of Uvalde officials had up to 20 days to make proper redactions and release the records, which are scheduled to be disseminated Saturday at noon, weeks before the court ordered deadline.

A separate 2022 lawsuit filed by a group of news organizations, including KSAT TV, against the Texas Department of Public Safety remains pending.

A Travis County District Court judge last year ordered DPS to release records from its response to the school, but DPS officials quickly appealed the ruling.

Saturday release to include hundreds of radio transmissions

The scheduled release of information will include body-worn camera footage from five Uvalde Police Department officers, dash camera footage, audio from close to 20 calls to 911 and hundreds of radio transmissions and non-emergency calls made that day in connection to the police response.

The release will also include dozens of documents and text messages.

The materials have been redacted, consistent with rules set forth by the Texas Public Information Act.

