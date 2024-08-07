Judge orders City of Uvalde to release records tied to Robb Elementary shooting

SAN ANTONIO – A district court judge ruled Wednesday that the City of Uvalde must release documents and records related to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting.

Court records show Judge Sid Harle of the 38th Judicial District Court in Uvalde County ordered the city to release the documents, with the mandatory statutory redactions, within 20 days.

That includes everything from body cameras, 911 calls, and emails and texts.

In July, that same judge ordered Uvalde CISD and the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office to release their own documents.

Court records filed in the last two weeks show Uvalde CISD and the Uvalde County Sheriff’s Officer intends to file an appeal.

The ruling is in response to a lawsuit filed by a coalition of media organizations, which includes KSAT 12 News. According to the lawsuit, the documents could provide crucial insights into the timeline of events and decision-making processes during the massacre that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

Uvalde County District Attorney Christina Mitchell had opposed the release of records to the news organizations, saying their release could harm her criminal investigation into the shooting response. In late June, Mitchell announced a grand jury had indicted the former school Police Chief Pete Arredondo and Officer Adrian Gonzales on felony charges of child endangerment.