Man sentenced to 10 years probation in fatal 2022 crash

Defendant Alexander Castro looks toward jury during day two of his manslaughter trial on August 1, 2024.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was sentenced to 10 years of probation in connection with a 2022 fatal crash.

Alexander Castro’s punishment was handed down on Friday. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and spend 180 days in the Bexar County Jail starting Friday. His license was suspended for two years.

Restitution to the victim’s family will be determined at a later date.

Jurors on Tuesday found Castro not guilty of manslaughter in connection with the crash that claimed the life of a woman who was stalled in traffic. But jurors did find Castro guilty on a lesser charge of criminally negligent homicide.

Jurors had a range of punishment of two to 10 years to consider.

Alexandra Seybert, 24, was stuck in traffic on Highway 281 near TPC Parkway when Castro, who police said was driving more than 90 mph after consuming alcohol at several bars, rammed his pickup into Seybert’s Honda Accord.

Castro’s attorney blamed the initial wreck that halted traffic for the crash that killed Seybert, as well as mistakes made by police investigating the crash.

