Suspect arrested after multi-county manhunt accused of shooting man in head, authorities say

Eric Rodriguez, 47, was booked in Medina County Jail where he faces multiple charges

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Eric Rodriguez, 47. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A suspect who was the subject of a multi-county manhunt on Saturday shot a man in the head earlier that day, according to San Antonio police.

The initial shooting happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday in the 1400 block of Pasadena Street.

Police said Eric Rodriguez, 47, and another man were arguing for unknown reasons.

During the argument, Rodriguez fired multiple gunshots toward the other man before fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers responded to the location of the shooting and noticed the victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his head, SAPD said.

The victim ended up being transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Afterward, Rodriguez fled on US Highway 90 to Castroville, where several law enforcement agencies began searching for him, Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said.

Brown said Rodriguez eventually crashed his vehicle in a neighborhood and tried to escape law enforcement on foot.

SAPD, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Castroville Police Department and other agencies assisted in the search for Rodriguez.

Authorities established a perimeter and searched throughout the remote area. Brown said Rodriguez was found hiding in a shed under some items.

According to Brown, Rodriguez was taken into custody without further incident. He was then transported to the Medina County Jail, where he faces multiple charges.

