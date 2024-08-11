91º
Wanted suspect out of San Antonio found hiding inside shed in Castroville, Medina County sheriff says

Eric Rodriguez was taken into custody without further incident

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

CASTROVILLE, Texas – A manhunt ended Saturday night with the arrest of a suspect in Castroville, according to the Medina County Sheriff’s Office.

Medina County Sheriff Randy Brown said his agency assisted the San Antonio Police Department in capturing a suspect wanted for robbery in the San Antonio area.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, the Castroville Police Department, and more law enforcement agencies helped additionally.

The wanted suspect, identified as Eric Rodriguez, fled on State Highway 90 to Castroville before crashing his vehicle in a neighborhood and taking off on foot, Brown said.

Officials set up a perimeter and searched the remote area. Brown said Rodriguez was found hiding in a shed under some items.

Rodriguez was taken into custody without further incident, Brown said.

Brown said Rodriguez was transported to Medina County Jail. The City of Castroville will file charges against him, according to authorities.

SAPD will take over the rest of the investigation.

