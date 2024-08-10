99º
Local News

Man hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in head, SAPD says

Authorities say a motive of the shooting is not yet known

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday in the 1400 block of Pasadena Street. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was transported to a hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the head, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday in the 1400 block of Pasadena Street.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the man with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said they don’t have information on the suspect’s identity. The motive of the shooting is not yet known.

KSAT will update this story as more details become available.

