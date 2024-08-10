Man hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in head, SAPD says

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday in the 1400 block of Pasadena Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was transported to a hospital in critical condition after he was shot in the head, San Antonio police said.

The shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday in the 1400 block of Pasadena Street.

Recommended Videos

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the man with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police said they don’t have information on the suspect’s identity. The motive of the shooting is not yet known.

KSAT will update this story as more details become available.