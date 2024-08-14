100º
WATCH: Father of slain 5-year-old lashes out at boy’s killer during sentencing

Daniel Garcia faces up to life in prison for death of Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo

Erica Hernandez, Courthouse Reporter

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Misael Gomez, Photojournalist

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

SAN ANTONIO – The biological father of a 5-year-old boy was escorted from a Bexar County courtroom Wednesday following an outburst at a sentencing hearing.

The incident happened in the 226th District Court during a hearing for Daniel Garcia, who was found guilty in May of injury to a child for causing the death of 5-year-old Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo.

The boy’s father, David Engwiller, who had been staring at Garcia during the hearing, suddenly got out of his chair and lashed out at Garcia.

Engwiller had to be restrained by court bailiffs, who escorted him out of the courtroom.

Garcia faces anywhere from five to 99 years or life in prison.

The sentence will be decided by Judge Velia Meza.

Daniel Garcia was found guilty of injury to a child. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Domenic is believed to have died in a San Antonio hotel in 2021 and then left in a ravine along a hillside in Colorado by Garcia and the boy’s mother, Nickolle Aguilar.

Domenic Aguilar-Acevedo was killed in July 2021, authorities have said. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Last week, Aguilar was sentenced to 15 years in prison for her role in the crime. She got a plea deal for testifying against Garcia during his trial.

Aguilar testified in Garcia’s hearing, which KSAT is livestreaming.

