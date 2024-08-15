Boerne baseball team to play Thursday in Little League World Series

Fans, family and friends all gathered beforehand at the H-E-B in Fair Oaks Ranch to give the team a proper send off.

BOERNE, Texas – It’s a big day for the baseball team from Boerne, as they play their first game in the Little League World Series on Thursday.

The team is playing against the winner of the Mid-Atlantic region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Videos

It’s the first time the San Antonio area has had a little league team in the World Series since the McAlister Park Little League back in 2016.

Head Coach Justin Newson told KSAT he’s proud of the hard work and dedication the kids have put into their sport, and wants them to live in the moment.

On Friday, the team departed from the San Antonio International Airport to much fanfare as fans, family and friends all gathered beforehand at the H-E-B in Fair Oaks Ranch to give the team a proper sendoff. KSAT 12 was there.

A watch party is taking place starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Free Roam Brewing Company in Boerne.

To punch their ticket, the Boerne team won a rematch with Louisiana in the championship game of the Southwest Regional Tournament 6-3.

It was the heroics of Doc Mogford in the bottom of the fourth inning that got it started when he drilled a go-ahead grand slam to left field to help the team storm back. Boerne scored six straight runs to close the inning.

Starting pitcher Julian Hurst recorded 10 strikeouts in the win, holding Louisiana to just three hits all game.

Stay with both GMSA and KSAT Sports to keep track of the team’s progress.

READ MORE: