SAN ANTONIO – North East ISD returned to class on Monday and bus drivers are hitting the streets to get the students to and from school.

Long time driver and NEISD trainer Phil Purvis is the reigning Texas School Bus Roadeo champion.

He put KSAT’s RJ Marquez’s driving skills to the test to see firsthand what it’s like behind the wheel.

You can watch the video of RJ’s test drive of a bus in the player above and learn more about Purvis and the competition here.

