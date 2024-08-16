San Marcos PD releases bodycam footage of fatal shooting of man with knives

SAN MARCOS, Texas – Video released Friday by the San Marcos Police Department showed the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in an H-E-B parking lot.

Malachi Williams died as a result of the shooting. Williams had allegedly been following two people with two large knives and subsequently left after the people called 911.

Recommended Videos

Police found Williams at the gas station where the officer’s bodycam footage begins.

The officer can be heard asking Williams several times to put his hands behind his back.

After moving into the parking lot, Williams then runs from the officer who chases after him.

As the chase begins, the officer can be seen deploying his Taser, which missed Williams. The officer deployed his Taser again, which also missed, San Marcos Police Chief Stan Standridge said during the press conference.

At this point, the officer draws his firearm as the pursuit nears the H-E-B parking lot.

Standridge said the officer had observed Williams arm himself with knives in both hands as they neared the parking lot.

Upon entering near the H-E-B’s gas station, the officer stopped and fired his weapon three times at Williams, who later collapsed.

Police discovered two knives in a patch of grass near where Williams collapsed, Standridge said.

Surveillance footage from the H-E-B also assisted police in their investigation.

Subsequent footage released by police shows the perspective of a second officer involved in the pursuit. Standridge said this officer did not fire his weapon.

On Aug. 14, Hays County District Attorney Kelly Higgins announced a grand jury found the officer’s actions were justified, according to a City of San Marcos news release.

An indictment was not issued, the release said.