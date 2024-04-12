Officers shoot, kill knife-wielding man during foot pursuit, San Marcos PD says

SAN MARCOS, Texas – San Marcos police shot and killed a suspect who was allegedly following people with two large knives Thursday night, according to the department.

Officers were called to a convenience store on Cheatham Street around 9:30 p.m. by two men who said a man wearing a yellow shirt and blue pants was following them. The knife-wielding man, described as a man in his 20s, walked away from the men when they called 911, SMPD said.

Police said they found the man fitting the suspect description at the convenience store an hour later after he had returned to the scene.

An officer and the suspect walked outside of the store before the man ran across nearby streets toward another business, according to SMPD.

Police were unable to stop the man using a Taser.

The man, with a knife in hand, continued running toward the business while people were in the vicinity before San Marcos police shot the man, according to a news release.

Officers provided emergency medical aid before the man was transported to Seton Hays Hospital in Kyle, where he was pronounced dead, SMPD said.

No other injuries were reported.

Police have not identified the suspect, and the Travis County Medical Examiner will determine an official cause of death.

The Texas Rangers, SMPD Criminal Investigation Division and SMPD Office of Professional Conduct are conducting concurrent investigations into the shooting.