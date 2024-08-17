Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds inside northeast Bexar County home, sheriff’s office says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Two people were found dead with gunshot wounds after a shooting in northeast Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the 7100 block of Quarter Moon, near I-10, around 1:55 p.m. Saturday.

They found two people, a man and a woman who were in a relationship, dead inside of a home with about 10 gunshot wounds total, BCSO said. Two other people were inside the home at the time.

The sheriff’s office will interview the other two people to determine what led to the shooting. This case is being investigated as a homicide, but that may change depending on the investigation, according to BCSO.

A captain at the scene said the shots were fired inside the home but could not confirm where.

The identity of those killed will be released by the medical examiner’s office, according to BCSO.

BCSO said there are no suspects they are looking for at this time and no present danger to the nearby community regarding this case.

Investigators will be at the scene for a few more hours. However, some residents are being let back into their homes.

This is still an active investigation. KSAT will update you with more details as they become available.