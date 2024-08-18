90º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Atascosa County stepfather, mother charged in connection with death of 12-year-old girl both released on bond

Two days after Denise Balbaneda, 36, was released on bond, the girl’s stepfather, Gerald Gonzales, 40, posted bond on Saturday, sheriff says

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Nate Kotisso, Digital Journalist

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Madalynn Lambert, News Trainee

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Executive Producer

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

Tags: Crime, Atascosa County, Jourdanton, Texas
Denise Balbaneda, 36, and Gerald Gonzales, 40, were arrested on Monday., charged in connection with the death of their 12-year-old daughter, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office. (Atascosa County Sheriff's Office)

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – The stepfather and mother charged in connection with the death of 12-year-old Miranda Sipps have bonded out of jail, the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sipps’ mother, 36-year-old Denise Balbaneda, was released on bond Thursday evening. Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward told KSAT that Sipps’ stepfather, 40-year-old Gerald Gonzales, bonded out of jail Saturday afternoon.

Recommended Videos

Balbaneda and Gonzales were both arrested on Aug. 13 and booked into the Atascosa County jail on injury to a child causing serious bodily injury by omission charges. Their bonds were set at $200,000 apiece.

The sheriff’s office said Balbaneda called 9-1-1 from her home in Christine at 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 12 to report that her Sipps was not breathing.

Balbadenda put Sipps in her vehicle and started driving toward a hospital in Jourdanton, Dispatchers advised Balbaneda to stop her vehicle and meet EMS at the intersection of Texas Highway 16 and FM 140, Atascosa County deputies said.

EMS treated Sipps as she was transported to Methodist Hospital Atascosa where she was treated for an hour, but medical staff could not improve her condition.

Sipps was pronounced dead at 9:55 p.m.

Investigators questioned Balbaneda and learned that Miranda received serious, life-threatening injuries on the afternoon of Aug. 8, the sheriff’s office said.

Soward later said Sipps’ injuries were life-threatening and put her in a state of unconsciousness.

Sipps, a Jourdanton ISD student, would have turned 13 later this month.

Related coverage on KSAT:

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

email

facebook

twitter

instagram

Nate Kotisso joined KSAT as a digital journalist in 2024. He previously worked as a newspaper reporter in the Rio Grande Valley for more than two years and spent nearly three years as a digital producer at the CBS station in Oklahoma City.

email

Recommended Videos