Records show child injury, welfare calls made to Atascosa County home where 12-year-old girl was fatally injured

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office responded at least three times to a home where a 12-year-old girl was injured in the months before she died, according to records obtained by KSAT.

Records show that deputies responded to a home in Christine, south of Jourdanton, for a welfare check in March and a child injury case in November.

The girl, identified as Miranda Sipps, was pronounced dead on Monday evening.

Her mother, 36-year-old Denise Balbaneda and stepfather, 40-year-old Gerald Gonzales, were charged with injury to a child causing serious bodily injury by omission, according to the sheriff’s office.

Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said Balbaneda and Gonzales are in the Atascosa County Jail on a bond of $200,000 each.

Records from ACSO show previous calls to home

KSAT requested records from the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office showed that three calls were made to the home prior to Monday.

On March 28, deputies were called for a welfare check after a “female” was seen with scratches on her, records show. A deputy was sent to the home, and both a “male” and “female” stated it was “all verbal.”

On Nov. 1, Jourdanton Elementary School called Child Protective Services to report marks on a child. CPS called authorities to report the information, records show. No further information about the case was revealed in the documents.

On Oct. 29, a person called authorities and reported Gonzales was at the location and refused to leave. Authorities responded and the parties were separated.

The sheriff’s office has not released additional information about the suspects in the case.

Investigation into Miranda Sipps’ death

The Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating Miranda’s death.

According to a news release, Balbaneda called 9-1-1 Monday evening concerning her unconscious daughter. Dispatchers advised Balbaneda, who was driving when she called, to meet EMS at an intersection near the town of Christine.

Officials transported Miranda, who was alive but unconscious, to a nearby hospital, where she died and investigators began questioning Balbaneda.

After speaking with the Balbaneda, investigators determined that Miranda received serious, life-threatening injuries on Aug. 8.

Soward said Balbaneda and Gonzales failed to get her help even though she was non-responsive. ACSO said the suspects “told us how the injuries happened and they told us they failed to act.”

The sheriff’s office said an autopsy report for the child is pending.