Community reacts to parents arrested in connection with 12-year-old daughter’s death

Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office said the parents failed to provide their daughter the medical attention she needed

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Gavin Nesbitt, Photojournalist

ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas – Two communities are mourning the loss of a 12-year-old girl who died earlier this week.

Miranda Sipps was pronounced dead on Monday, and her mother and stepfather are charged in connection with her death, according to the Atascosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff David Soward said an incident left Sipps with life-threatening injuries last Thursday evening around 6 p.m. ACSO said the parents “confessed” and said that they did what they could do to help their daughter.

Sheriff Soward said the parents did not call authorities about her condition until Monday, four days after she sustained her injuries. \

Soward said the parents then tried to take her to the hospital on Monday. EMS then met the family on the road and attempted to treat her.

Sipps was taken to a nearby hospital, where Soward said she died after roughly an hour of medical attention.

The parents are each charged in connection to her death with injury to a child by omission, meaning they failed to provide their child with medical attention.

According to ACSO, no one else was home at the time of the incident.

Sheriff Soward said there have been previous service calls requested at the home.

KSAT is still awaiting further details on what these service calls were for and how many there had been. Soward also said he doesn’t know if there has been a welfare check at the home previously.

It is still unclear the exact cause of Sipps’ injuries.

