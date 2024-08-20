Army veteran sentenced to 40 years for murder; fiancé plans to appeal

SAN ANTONIO – A US Army veteran was sentenced Tuesday to 40 years in prison for the murder of a man outside a Leon Valley apartment complex in April 2022.

Kenith Harden, who was found guilty earlier this summer, was convicted of fatally shooting Darion Dixon with a shotgun.

Prosecutors revealed during Harden’s sentencing hearing that he had a lengthy criminal history, including 20 previous felony arrests.

“There is no evidence in the PSI or elsewhere that Mr. Harden shows remorse or takes accountability or responsibility for this crime that he committed,” prosecutor Kevin Stone said.

Judge Kristina Escalona of the 186th District Court acknowledged Harden’s service to his country, but emphasized that she considered the trial’s evidence and his criminal record in her decision.

“It’s the judgment of the court to sentence you to 40 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division,” Escalona said.

Harden’s fiancé, Leeann Bosquez, who was present during the sentencing, spoke out in his defense, claiming that Harden was wrongfully convicted and that the trial was unfair.

“The trial, what his lawyer was and wasn’t doing. His lawyer was crap. He’s a court-appointed lawyer, so of course they don’t [have the defendant’s interest in mind],” Bosquez said. “And we’re going to appeal the decision on poor counsel.”

Bosquez also argued that while Harden has a criminal record, he is not the cold-hearted murderer he has been portrayed in court.

“People do things in their past that, you know, they shouldn’t have done. Kenneth is not the person that they’re portraying him out to be,” she said.

As Harden begins his sentence, Bosquez vowed to continue fighting for his innocence.

“We’re going to fight this. We’re going to absolutely overcome this. God’s going to have our back, and God knows the truth,” Bosquez said.

Harden will get credit for time served but will be eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.