Man accused of shooting, killing dogs dies by suicide, SAPD says

Pieces of metal and wood lay in a pile near the building where the suspect lived. Neighbors say those are parts of the apartment balcony which was destroyed by a SWAT team.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police identified the man who was accused of shooting and killing two dogs on the North Side earlier this month.

Authorities said Jesse Cohn, 44, died Tuesday after police obtained a search warrant for his arrest on Aug. 14.

Seven days ago, SAPD knocked on Cohn’s address, which officers learned was in the 8500 block of Wakefield Drive, and announced law enforcement was there with a search warrant in hand.

Moments after officers arrived, they said they heard the sound of a gunshot from inside the residence. SAPD said its officers then surrounded the location, called its Special Operations Unit and then planned entry into the residence.

When officers made their way inside, they found a man, later identified as Cohn, with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the head. Cohn was then rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police believe Cohn was the suspect who shot and killed two dogs within two blocks of each other in the 1000 block of West Mariposa Drive on Aug. 10.

SAPD detectives later learned that Cohn was involved in other animal cruelty incidents, which included Cohn being seen placing food on the street and then attempting to strike the animals with a vehicle.

The department said this case remains under investigation.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide, call 988 or text TALK to 741-741.

You can also reach out to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) or the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) at 210-223-7233 (SAFE) or 800-316-9241. You can also text NAMI to 741-741.

