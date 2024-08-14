Man accused in dog killings shoots self as SAPD serves search warrant, police chief says

San Antonio police are working an active scene at a North Side apartment complex on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

A man accused of shooting and killing two dogs in different incidents over the weekend shot himself as San Antonio police attempted to serve a search warrant on Wednesday, according to police Chief William McManus.

McManus said officers tracked the 45-year-old man to an apartment complex in the 8500 block of Wakefield, not far from North Star Mall.

Recommended Videos

SAPD sent detectives to the apartment to serve the warrant and heard a gunshot inside. McManus said the gunshot was likely the man shooting himself.

SWAT sent a drone into the apartment and found the man with a gunshot wound. McManus initially said the man was dead, but police later said he had a pulse.

He is listed as in critical condition.

“I have no idea why he did it,” McManus said.

KSAT has a crew at the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.