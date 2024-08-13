Do you recognize this vehicle? SAPD searching for suspects who shot, killed dogs on North Side

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for someone who shot and killed two dogs in different incidents over the weekend.

A home surveillance camera in the 1000 block of West Mariposa showed a dark mid-sized SUV driving slowly in front of the home around midnight on Aug. 10.

Two people inside the vehicle drove in front of the dog on the sidewalk, shot it and took off. An SAPD report said it’s assumed the shooter was in the right front passenger seat while another person was driving the vehicle. The surveillance footage did not capture the license plate, according to the report.

That shooting was one of two animal cruelty incidents reported that day, according to San Antonio police. A dog named Rosey was also shot and killed a few blocks away in the 3200 block of Capitol Avenue, police said.

Police believe the suspects in both dog shootings are the same people.

Once found, the suspects face animal cruelty charges. Anyone with information is asked to call SAPD at 210-207-4181.