Man shot in head during altercation at East Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was shot in the head at an East Side home late Sunday night.

Officers were called around 9:45 p.m. to a home in the 4600 block of Belinda Lee Street, not far from South W.W. White Road and East Houston Street, after receiving word of a person wounded.

Recommended Videos

According to police, officers arrived to find a man in his 50s with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police said the shooting happened as part of an altercation over someone staying at the house, but nobody but the victim was there when officers arrived.

The wounded man was taken by ambulance to an area hospital, where at last check, he was listed as being stable.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.