Digital content creator finds ‘Bougie Things’ to do in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Tally Joyce is a social media content creator who loves to explore fancy and unique places in San Antonio.

Her page @TallyJoycee on Instagram has more than 67,000 followers.

She calls her segment, “Bougie Things You Can do In San Antonio.”

Joyce recommends Anne’s Wine Bar as a hidden treasure near the Alamodome.

Joyce is already keeping an eye out at a few other locations that have not opened but have been highly recommended to her.

