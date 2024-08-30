77º
Digital content creator finds ‘Bougie Things’ to do in San Antonio

San Antonio’s new fancy spots on Tally Joyce’s radar.

Patty Santos, Reporter

Tags: San Antonio, Friday Find, Food, Drinks
SAN ANTONIO – Tally Joyce is a social media content creator who loves to explore fancy and unique places in San Antonio.

Her page @TallyJoycee on Instagram has more than 67,000 followers.

She calls her segment, “Bougie Things You Can do In San Antonio.”

Joyce recommends Anne’s Wine Bar as a hidden treasure near the Alamodome.

Joyce is already keeping an eye out at a few other locations that have not opened but have been highly recommended to her.

Get the full scoop on this week’s Friday Finds in the video player above.

