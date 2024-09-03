81º
Texas AG Ken Paxton warns Bexar, Harris counties in letter over proposed voter registration form plans

Paxton said voter registration forms would be mailed to individuals who aren’t verified to vote

KSAT Digital Staff

FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22, 2017. The Texas attorney general who survived a historic impeachment trial last year made a Super Tuesday primary a bitter Republican-on-Republican brawl, targeting the House speaker and dozens of other lawmakers who had sought his ouster. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File) (Tony Gutierrez, Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is warning Bexar and Harris counties commissioners about their proposed plans to mail voter registration forms to those he calls “unverified recipients.”

Commissioners in Bexar and Harris counties are considering using taxpayer funds to pay third-party vendors to mail voter registration forms to unregistered voters in their counties.

Paxton said the county commissioners would mail the forms without verifying whether the individuals are allowed to vote.

Paxton stated that the voter registration forms would inevitably go to people who aren’t verified to vote, like felons and undocumented immigrants. This might “encourage” them to register to vote, which is a crime.

Paxton said he will sue if Bexar and Harris counties follow through with their proposed plans.

“It is more important than ever that we maintain the integrity of our voter rolls and ensure only eligible voters decide our elections. Your proposal does the opposite by indiscriminately inviting county residents to register to vote regardless of their eligibility. I urge you to abandon this proposal. If you do not, I will see you in court,” said Paxton.

