Ready to be spooked? Here is a list of haunted houses in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – As fall quickly approaches, haunted houses around San Antonio are getting ready to open. Below is a list of the most popular haunted houses in San Antonio.

13th Floor

This world-famous haunted house is celebrating its 15th year of providing thrills and chills. It will open Sept. 13 and run select nights through Nov. 9.

One of the new terrifying themes is Dead Again, which showcases a globally rising climate in which the virus Necrotherma Virulenta has emerged, turning people into ravenous zombies. The virus is spreading rapidly. The question remains: Can you stop the spread and save humanity?

Also new this year is The Grymm, where Red Riding Hood becomes the keeper of a possessed, enchanted book of fairytales. But when opened beneath a Blood Moon, these monstrous stories come to life, causing chaos to all in its path.

According to USA Today, the 13th Floor is in the top five as one of the most terrifying haunted houses in the United States.

Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas

From Sept. 7 to Nov. 3, Fright Fest is ready to make fans scream. Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and Warner Bros. Discovery’s “The Conjuring Universe” will be featured as two new immersive experiences this fall.

The Warner Bros. Discovery’s experience will include a tour of their most terrifying hit movies.

“Strap in for a tour of the Warrens’ most hair-raising and gruesome cases including those that inspired “The Conjuring”, “Annabelle” and “The Nun”. In each investigation, encounters with cursed artifacts make you the target of possession,” according to a press release from Six Flags.

The theme park will have six haunted houses, six heavily themed scare zones and dynamic entertainment throughout the Halloween season. Fright Fest will take over Six Flags during the evening and there will be less frightening fun during the day at Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest.

Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld

Back to fuel your nightmares, Howl-O-Scream returns with scarier experiences, including six horror-filled haunts and eight “Terror-tories.” From Sept. 13 to Oct. 27, centuries-old vampires, revolting robots, sinister sorcerers and other nightmares will come to life in the park.

“Till Death Do Us Party” is the new terror-story “where the party never stops ... even in the afterlife,” SeaWorld’s website said.

Terrorland Haunted Adventure

This experience is not your typical haunted house. Terrorland is a haunted hayride on a hillside trail on the Southeast side. From Sept. 27 to Nov. 2, Terrorland is presenting “Expedition Terror.” Evil will hide behind every tree, so they warn you to be aware.

“But most of all, avoid being bitten by anything that lives there! Even a small scratch from the wrong creature could lead to your demise,” Terrorland states on their website.

Haunting tours

Looking for something scarier? Check out SA’s most haunted locations.

Ghost City tours include the Alamo, haunted hotels, the Spanish Governor’s Palace, the San Fernando Cathedral and the haunted railroad tracks of SA.

There are different tours hosted around SA that can transport you into a world of ghostly happenings and terrifying histories. Sisters Grimm Ghost Tours share all the spooky history of SA.

