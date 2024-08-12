‘The Conjuring Universe’ and ‘Stranger Things’ coming to Fright Fest at Six Flags

SAN ANTONIO – Two new terrifying haunts are coming to Fright Fest at Six Flags Fiesta Texas this Halloween.

Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and Warner Bros. Discovery’s “The Conjuring Universe” will be featured as two new immersive experiences, according to a press release from Six Flags.

“Guests will be able to step into the popular Netflix series through this new immersive maze,” the release stated.

The Warner Bros. Discovery’s experience will include a tour of their most terrifying hit movies.

“Strap in for a tour of the Warrens’ most hair-raising and gruesome cases including those that inspired “The Conjuring”, “Annabelle” and “The Nun”. In each investigation, encounters with cursed artifacts make you the target of possession,” said in the release.

From Sept. 7 to Nov. 3, Fright Fest is ready to make guests scream.

According to the release, there will be six haunted houses, six heavily themed scare zones and dynamic entertainment.

New Scare Zones

Rockville’s Festival of Fright Scare Zone – This tribute to vintage horror may seem tame but the terror is very real as werewolves, vampires and others come to life in the most ominous way. You’ve been warned.

Día De Los Muertos Themed Area – Enjoy this vibrant celebration of life that transports you into a world of color, culture, and excitement. Located in the heart of Texas State Square, this new themed area is destined to become the focal point of your visit.

Haunted Hollywood: 100 Years of Movies, Monsters and Music – Following on the heels of our successful Forever Hollywood production, Haunted Hollywood takes a look at the scarier side of the silver screen. From “Science Fiction, Double Feature” to “Thriller,” come with us as we “Walk The Night.”

Rock Apocalypse: Anthems – The Oxford Language dictionary defines an anthem as a rousing or uplifting song, and we have assembled the best for you with our presentation of Rock Apocalypse! This rocking production sizzles with musical energy.

Frightful Finale – Catch this brilliant display of fireworks, dramatic flame effects, and dancing fountains, all choreographed to a devilishly fun soundtrack. But this year, we’re kicking it up a notch with the addition of DRONES. Yes, that’s right, drones! Get ready to be amazed as they fly overhead, adding an even more awe-inspiring element to the already spook-tacular show.

Fright Fest will take over Six Flags during the evening and there will be less frightening fun during the day at Kids Boo Fest and Oktoberfest, the release stated.

For more information including park hours and season passes, visit Six Flags online.