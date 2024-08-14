13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio unleashes new nightmares for 2024 season

SAN ANTONIO – Your deepest fears will come to life this Halloween season at one of San Antonio’s favorite haunted houses.

13th Floor Haunted House San Antonio, which is celebrating its 15th year of providing thrills and chills, will open Sept. 13 and run select nights through Nov. 9.

According to a press release, fright fans can look forward to some new spooky attractions.

One of the new terrifying themes is Dead Again, which showcases a globally rising climate where virus Necrotherma Virulenta has emerged, turning people into ravenous zombies. The virus is spreading rapidly. The question remains - can you stop the spread and save humanity?

Also new this year is The Grymm, where Red Riding Hood becomes the keeper of a possessed, enchanted book of fairytales. But when opened beneath a Blood Moon, these monstrous stories come to life, causing chaos to all in its path.

“Every year, we push the boundaries of fear,” said 13th Floor San Antonio General Manager Blaine Skreenock. “This year, guests will experience top notch scares in one of the most historic buildings in the city.”

Guests will also have the opportunity to partake in additional experiences to take their night of fright to the next level.

The Copper Tavern Secret Bar is a hidden bar within the haunted house where guests 21+ will be lured away to chill with a specialty shot before diving back into the mayhem.

The Last of Spinehelm Zombie Shooting Range adds a new element for San Antonio in a zombie-infested market square. Protect yourself from the live-action infected zombies and stop the hoard before it’s too late.

If scaring you to death one time through just isn’t enough, 13th Floor San Antonio will offer The Respawn Pass, which allows guests to go through both attractions a second time, doubling the action.

General admission tickets will be available online starting at noon Aug. 21, 2024, with prices starting at $19.99.