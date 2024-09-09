Juvenile suspect arrested after making terroristic threats to schools on Instagram, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A juvenile is facing numerous charges after making terroristic threats towards seven schools in the San Antonio area, police said.

The 12-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday around 8 p.m. in the 1700 block of South Hamilton Avenue, according to San Antonio police.

Recommended Videos

The suspect allegedly posted a photo on Instagram of a high-caliber firearm with several names of schools and future dates in September. The threats circulated throughout social media.

Since the post mentioned several San Antonio Independent School District-affiliated schools, the district said its police department was investigating the threats with the help of nearby law enforcement.

In a statement, SAISD deemed the threats to be not credible.

“We are aware of online activity circulating among schools in local school districts, including SAISD, that has caused concern. Our SAISD Police Department investigated this activity in collaboration with area law enforcement, including SAPD, and at this time, it is determined not to be a credible threat,” the statement said.

Once SAPD was made aware of the threats, the department’s Southwest Texas Fusion Center started working on identifying the person behind them.

With the help of numerous law enforcement agencies, the suspect was arrested and charged with seven counts of terroristic threats – public fear serious bodily injury, police said.

According to SAISD, there were no weapons located at the suspect’s home. Therefore, the threats were deemed not credible.

As a precaution, SAISD is increasing police presence around campuses this week.