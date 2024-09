Updated at 9:30 a.m.:

KSAT 12 is back on the air following a transmitter outage.

Original Story:

A transmitter outage caused an outage for KSAT viewers on Tuesday morning.

Some viewers may be experiencing a frozen signal.

If you are experiencing an issue, you can stream KSAT 12 local programming for free on most smart TVs, streaming devices and even your phone. Get more information about our streaming apps here.