Man in critical condition after getting hit by truck while crossing road, SAPD says

SAPD: Victim was using a crosswalk, and the driver did stop to help

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday on South General McMullen near West Commerce. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being struck by a truck while crossing the road, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday on South General McMullen near West Commerce.

According to police, the victim was crossing the street inside of a crosswalk when a truck turning onto West Commerce hit the man.

It was not immediately clear if the area was well lit or if police expected to file charges.

The driver stopped to help the victim, who was later taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

SAPD’s Traffic Investigations Detail was said to be investigating.

