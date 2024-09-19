Man stabbed multiple times after attempting to stop alleged assault of sister, SAPD says

The incident occurred on Austin Street, which runs underneath Interstate 35 on downtown's near East Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds after attempting to stop an alleged assault under Interstate 35, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred on Austin Street, which runs underneath the highway on downtown’s near East Side.

Police said the victim and his sister, believed to be experiencing homelessness, were living under the highway.

A man, who police said brings them food, allegedly began assaulting the woman, and the victim attempted to stop the altercation.

The man then stabbed the victim and fled in a white car, police said.

It is not clear what the make and model of the man’s vehicle are.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.