UTSA study shows US had most heat-related deaths in 2023 in 20 years

SAN ANTONIO – We have all felt the impacts of climate change, but now the data is showing it’s hurting humans more than ever.

Dr. Jeffrey Howard, a UTSA associate professor of public health, led a study that examined 20 years of CDC data on heat-related illnesses. The study found a 117% increase in heat-related deaths in the U.S. from 1999 to 2023.

“I don’t think you can deny that there’s something going on there,” Howard said. “There’s a pattern of increasing risk of of heat. We know that. We know that the environment’s getting warmer. We know that there’s more extreme hot days. And so that, you know, my interpretation of the data is that that is leading to these increased number of deaths.”

Over 21,00 people have died from heat-related illnesses since 1999, and more Americans died from the heat in 2023 than any year during that time.

“In 2023, there was a little over 2300,” Howard said.

Those most impacted are those who work outside, like construction workers, children, the elderly and the unhoused.

And most of those deaths are happening in the Southwest, with Texas having the second most deaths.

Arizona had the most deaths, followed by Texas, California and Nevada.

Howard said what needs to happen now is to start finding solutions to prevent future deaths. For example, clinicians should make people more aware of this problem and find ways to help through public policy and non-profits.

“Expansion of cooling centers, hydration centers, making public buildings available, you know, air-conditioned buildings available to folks who may not have access,”

He said we are facing this all together.

“We can work together to reduce the risks,” Howard said.