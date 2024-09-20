82º
Family members arrested in plot to kill Texas judge over child custody dispute

Tracker on vehicle helped lead to arrest, officials say

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Tags: Crime, Liberty Hill, Texas

LIBERTY HILL, Texas – Three people are charged with attempted capital murder after plotting to kill a judge in March, according to police in Liberty Hill, Texas.

An investigation was opened after a home intruder shot a mother 11 times, and her boyfriend had been shot twice.

The victim told officials her ex-husband, Clinton Harmon, was the suspect and a child custody dispute was to blame.

Then, in July, Harmon’s ex-girlfriend called police from Louisiana to confirm Harmon was the suspect, and the shooting had been planned.

“She recalled a family meeting in Bastrop County in July of 2023 where Harmon, his mother, Teresa, and his adopted father, Matt, discussed ways to murder the victim, as well as the judge presiding over the custody case,” Williamson County Sheriff Mike Gleason said.

The judge, his family and the victims of the original shooting were put under constant protection, and the incident was investigated further.

Authorities found that Harmon’s vehicle had a tracker from the lender he bought it from, who had a hold on the property.

A subpoena of the vehicle’s location on the day of the attempted murder established Harmon’s location was less than a mile from the crime scene, law enforcement officials said.

Officers arrested Clinton Harmon on Sept. 8. for attempted capital murder at the New Orleans airport. On Sept. 16, Matt and Theresa Harmon were taken into custody.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

