Tally Joyce is a social media influencer in the San Antonio area who takes followers on trips to unique places in Alamo City.

This week, she visited several new spots that had just opened. High Praise is a new rooftop located inside the Intercontinental Hotel. It offers cocktails and Latin coastal-inspired appetizers.

Another new rooftop in Tenfold is inside the Kimpton Hotel in San Antonio.

