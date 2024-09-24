WATCH LIVE: Trial begins for man accused in the starvation death of his 4-year-old son

SAN ANTONIO – Opening arguments are set to get underway Tuesday in the trial of a man accused in the starvation death of his 4-year-old son.

Brandon Cervera is charged with injury to a child in the death of Benjamin Cervera.

Benjamin was found unresponsive on Aug. 17, 2021, as his stepmother was trying to get him to a hospital.

Later, a medical examiner ruled his death was due to starvation.

Inside the family’s home, locks were on every cabinet and the refrigerator where food was stored.

The children’s room also had locks and a gate to prevent Benjamin from getting out.

Miranda Casarez was also charged in the case earlier this year, found guilty, and sentenced to 25 years in prison.

KSAT 12 will livestream Cevera’s trial gavel to gavel on all digital platforms. We want to warn you that details in this case will be hard to watch and hear during the trial.