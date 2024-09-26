70º
Medical examiner identifies 21-year-old man shot, killed in front of East Side sports bar

Shooting happened near Vibe Sports Bar and Grill on Rigsby

Avery Meurer, Content Gatherer

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Reporter

The deadly shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. Sunday near Vibe Sports Bar and Grill in the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner has identified the 21-year-old man killed in front of a sports bar on the East Side of San Antonio over the weekend.

Brandon Jobe Armelin Jr. was identified on Thursday as the man killed in the shooting.

Romeo Cedillo, 14, also died in the shooting due to a gunshot wound to his neck and shoulder, the medical examiner’s office said earlier this week. His death was ruled a homicide.

The deadly shooting happened around 10:35 p.m. Sunday near Vibe Sports Bar and Grill in the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue, near Covington Road and Comanche Park.

Police said a dispute broke out in the parking lot of the bar, and an unknown person shot two men and a teenager.

Armelin and Cedillo were pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was transported to a hospital, where he was in stable condition, police said.

The gunman fled in an unknown vehicle.

