Two men dead after shooting in front of East Side sports bar, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are dead, and one man is hospitalized after a shooting in front of a sports bar on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

The deadly shooting happened near Vibe Sports Bar and Grill around 10:35 p.m. Sunday at Rigsby Avenue and Covington Road, near Comanche Park.

Three men in their 20s got into an argument with an unknown suspect, according to police. Officers said the suspect then shot toward the men, striking them, and escaped in an unknown vehicle.

Two of the men were pronounced dead at the scene. One man was transported to the hospital and is now stable, according to police.

The two men killed in the shooting have not been identified.

KSAT will update you when more information becomes available about the shooting.