Man hospitalized, woman injured in far East Side stabbing, San Antonio police say

A suspect is in custody after a double stabbing that left one man critically injured and a woman with minor injuries, according to San Antonio police.

The stabbing happened early Monday morning at a property where the suspect and the victims were living in the 9300 block of I-10 East frontage road, just west of Loop 1604.

Officers said the man was stabbed in the abdomen, and the woman had a cut to her hand.

The man was transported to a hospital with possible life-threatening injuries, while the woman stayed at the scene to speak with police.

The suspect, who was staying in a separate shed on the same property, fled after the attack, police said. Officers detained him as he returned to the scene.

Authorities are still working to determine the relationship between the suspect and the victims, as well as the motive.

Police are also working to recover the knife believed to have been used in the assault.

KSAT will update you with more information as it becomes available.