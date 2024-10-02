82º
Driver’s license offices to open on Saturdays in October

Saturday appointments for Oct. 5, 12, 19, 26 at select offices need to be made online

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

A Texas driver's license is seen on Nov. 13, 2020. (KPRC)

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Department of Public Safety driver’s license offices will be open statewide on Saturdays in October.

According to a news release, select participating offices will be open for half days on Oct. 5, 12, 19 and 26 to serve customers needing driver’s licenses, identification card renewals or replacement services by appointment only.

Appointments for new Texas resident driver’s license and identification card services may also be available depending on the location.

Residents can book an appointment online.

You can find additional information about DPS driver’s license services, including what to bring to your upcoming appointment, here.

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

