Explore fall festivals in San Antonio, surrounding areas

SAN ANTONIO – Embrace the fall season with vibrant festivals that will bring seasonal treats and activities.
From celebrating food and tequila to art fairs featuring regional artists, there’s an event for everyone. Families can enjoy pumpkin patches and hayrides, while music lovers can dance to live performances at outdoor concerts.
Take a look at these upcoming fall festivals in San Antonio and the surrounding areas:
- Aki Matsuri Fall Festival: The Japan America Society of San Antonio will host a free, family-friendly event on Oct. 5 at Camargo Park, 5738 Castroville Road. The event will feature Japanese performances and games from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local vendors will also sell crafts and merch. Reserve your free spot here.
- Barktoberfest: The family-friendly festival combines Oktoberfest with a pet-themed celebration from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Boerne Main Plaza, 1244 N. Main St. The event will feature local beer vendors, music, food trucks, a petting zoo, doggy dash races, pet adoptions and more. You can also sign up your pet to race in the doggy dash or dog costume contest online. Check online for a list of prices to sign up your furry friend.
- Bexar County’s PCT. 2 Fall Fest: The Bexar County Parks and Recreation will host a free fall festival from noon to 4 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Rodriguez Park, located at 2060 Rodriguez Ave. There will be a costume contest, live music and other free activities at the festival.
- B.I.G. Fall Fest: Enjoy an afternoon filled with fun craft stations, pumpkin decorating or scavenger hunts at the B.I.G. Fall Festival. The festival will be from 3-6 p.m. on Oct. 5 at MacArthur Park Pavilion #3 at 1611 NE Interstate 410 Loop. Reserve your spot at the fest here.
- Caverns Fall Fest: Natural Bridge Caverns will host weekend fall events starting Oct. 5 until Oct. 27 at 26495 Natural Bridge Caverns Road. Guests can get access to the AMZEn’ Ranch Round-Up when they wear a family-friendly costume to the park. There will also be trick-or-treating from 3-5 p.m. on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27. More information can be found online.
- Diez y Seis Mariachi Festival: The free mariachi festival will host middle and high school students from San Antonio and surrounding areas on Oct. 12 at the Arneson River Theatre.
- Diwali SA: Celebrate the culture of India during the 16th annual Diwali San Antonio from 4:30 p.m. to midnight on Nov. 2 at the Arneson Theatre and Hemisfair. The festival is free to attend.
- Fall Fest: Village at Stone Oak will host a free Fall Festival from noon to 3 p.m. on Oct. 19 at 22610 US-281. There will be a costume contest, kid’s crafts, a photo booth, live entertainment, trick-or-treating and more.
- Family Affair Fall Festival: A fun evening with pumpkin carving, a costume contest and more will be at the Family Affair Fall Festival. The free festival will be from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 5 at 6353 W. Commerce St. The event will give away goodie bags and gift cards to the first 100 children.
- Hispanic Trails Cultural Festival: The sixth annual Hispanic Trails Cultural Festival will be from 1-8 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Wonderland of the Americas. The free festival will feature Latin-Hispanic American heritage, music, folkloric dances and food from 15 Latin American-Hispanic countries including México, Cuba, Honduras and more.
- Jazz Concert Fall Series: San Antonio Parks Foundation will hold free Jazz Fall Concerts at the Japanese Tea Garden on Oct. 18 and Nov. 8 from 6:30-9 p.m.
- Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival: The free festival will have an immersive nighttime display of lights at a new location this year. People can attend the event from 6 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 19 at St. Paul Square, east of downtown San Antonio. Art will stretch from Commerce Street to the Alamodome. Luminaria celebrates the arts by bringing artists from various disciplines to exhibit and perform in an outdoor setting.
- Muertos Fest: Honor and celebrate the loved ones who have passed during the 12th annual Día de los Muertos festival, also known as Muertos Fest, at Hemisfair from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 26 and noon to 9 p.m. on Oct. 27. The festival is free and more information can be found online. KSAT will air a special broadcast of the festivities on KSAT-12, KSAT.com, and KSAT+ from 7-9 p.m. on Oct. 30.
- Owl Creek Farm: A pumpkin-packed season will feature a family-friendly “Pumpkins by Day” and a “Terror by Night” at the maze starting Sept. 28 through Nov. 3. Admission to the event costs $10, and tickets for Nightmare at Owl Creek are $25 per person. Hours and additional activities can be found online.
- Parktoberfest: Celebrate German culture during the 13th annual Parktoberfest, hosted by the Brackenridge Park Conservancy, from 4-7 p.m. on Sept. 29 at Brackenridge Park at the Koehler and Cypress Pavilions. This is a free family-friendly event that will feature free local beer samples, live German music and food for purchase.
- San Antonio Beer Festival: The festival will pour hundreds of premium and craft beers from over 100 breweries from around the world starting at noon on Oct. 19 at Crockett Park. All guests must be 21 years or older with a valid ID. Tickets for the 2 p.m. entry are $45. Most tickets have sold out, but there are still some other time-entry tickets available online.
- St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church: The free pumpkin patch will be open from 2:30-7 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays from Oct. 13 until Oct. 31.
- Sundrop Springs: The fall festival will be open on weekends until Oct. 27. Sundrop Screams haunted attractions begin at dusk. Admission prices range from $16 to $19.95, depending on which day you visit the patch. Sundrop Springs will also host its Fall County Fest from 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 18. Tickets can be purchased here.
- Sweet Berry Farm: If you’re feeling like taking a road trip out to Marble Falls, the pumpkin patch and corn maze is now open until Nov. 3. Hours of the farm are from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and Thursday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Prices vary depending on what maze or activity you choose from. Activity prices can be found here.
- Tequila & Tacos Festivals: Live music, drinks and food will fill the Tower of the Americas from 6-9 p.m. on Oct. 19. General admission tickets are $90 per person. Check out the menu and participating tequila brands online.
- Travis Park Fall Festival: Special performances, live music, a costume contest and more will be at the free Fall Festival at Travis Park from 2-8 p.m. on Oct. 12 at 301 E Travis St.
- The Rock at La Cantera: Celebrate Oktoberfest at The Rock at La Cantera with Stein-hosting contests, live music, and German street food from 6-11 p.m. on Oct. 11. General admission to the event is $17.50 per person and VIP tickets are $75. Children under 7 years old can get in for free. You can purchase your tickets here.
- Uhland Fall Festival: The festival is scheduled for every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 27. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. General admission is $20, and season passes will be $95. More information is available online.