WATCH LIVE AT 10 a.m.: Details announced for Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival

SAN ANTONIO – Organizers for the San Antonio’s Muertos Fest will release details about the 12th annual event during a press conference on Wednesday morning.

The press conference is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Día de los Muertos is a time to honor and celebrate loved ones who have passed away.

Muertos Fest, San Antonio’s largest free Día de Los Muertos festival, brings this beloved tradition to downtown San Antonio every year.

The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Oct. 26, and noon to 9 p.m. on Oct. 27 at Hemisfair.

The festival will feature live music, original artwork, dancing, a drum and puppet procession, live poetry, and a large open altar exhibition, according to a press release.

More than 100,000 people attend Muertos Fest every year.