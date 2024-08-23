Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival moving to new location in 2024

SAN ANTONIO – The Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will be moving to a new location for this year’s event.

The festival will be held from 6 p.m. to midnight on Oct. 19 at St. Paul Square east of downtown San Antonio, where an immersive nighttime display of lights and art will stretch from Commerce Street to the Alamodome.

The new location and lineup of featured artists were announced by organizers Friday at a news conference.

The festival, which is free and open to the public, celebrates the arts by bringing artists from various disciplines to exhibit and perform in a vibrant outdoor setting.

Attendees can expect to experience diverse artistic expressions, including visual arts, live music, dance, large art installations, theatre, poetry, and performance art.

Organizers said this year’s festival promises to be a truly immersive and interactive experience as artists are being challenged to reimagine the historic venue and create art that adapts to the location’s buildings, railroad, balconies, courtyards, and public spaces. Visitors can engage directly with the artists and witness the creative process.

Luminaria has partnered with the Alamodome, UTSA athletics, St. Paul Square businesses and East Side community partners to bring St. Paul to life for one large celebration of San Antonio art, culture, and team spirit. UTSA will be hosting its homecoming game the same night as the festival, which will give game attendees the chance to enjoy the festival afterwards.

“I am thrilled to have so many partners unite for a one-night celebration of the arts, culture, team spirit, and life,” Luminaria Executive Director Yadhira Lozano said. “Working together with people and organizations that truly believe in showcasing San Antonio as an international arts destination and celebrating our unique character reminds us of how special we are to live and work here.”

In addition to the artist showcases, attendees can enjoy a variety of local food and arts vendors.